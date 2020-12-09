Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jessica Giguère
@jessicagiguere
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Appa the English Cocker in a mini session for christmas
Related tags
nikon
sigma
english cocker
Dog Images & Pictures
bokeh
Light Backgrounds
z6ii
cocker
135mm
dog photo
christmas decor
HD Grey Wallpapers
mammal
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
cocker spaniel
spaniel
Public domain images
Related collections
People in nature
126 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
alone
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe
Black & White
896 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers