Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Birgith Roosipuu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
pendant
lamp
Related collections
Restaurant and Cafe
562 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
restaurant
cafe
indoor
Tropical & Summer
7 photos · Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Backgrounds
237 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds