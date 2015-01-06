Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Simon Hattinga Verschure
@webmarbles
Download free
Published on
January 6, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ancient rocks
Share
Info
Related collections
Scotland
44 photos
· Curated by Samuel Newstrom
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Ruins
313 photos
· Curated by Maddie
ruin
building
architecture
public history blog
190 photos
· Curated by Bailey Knotts
blog
history
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
outdoors
cliff
rock
Grass Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
field
tombstone
tomb
ancient
monument
Best Stone Pictures & Images
historic
formation
HD Green Wallpapers
Sunset Images & Pictures
sunrise
flora
cactus
plant
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images