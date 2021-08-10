Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brynn Pedrick
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lotus
lotus flower
nature images
HD Floral Wallpapers
zen
pond
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog
Climate Action
148 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images