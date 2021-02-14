Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sean Bernstein
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kauai, Hawaii, USA
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kauai
Hawaii Images & Pictures
usa
Chicken Images & Pictures
rooster
roosters
park
fowl
poultry
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
cock bird
Free images
Related collections
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
put type over this
92 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora
yellow
126 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora