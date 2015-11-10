Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aaron Burden
@aaronburden
Download free
Published on
November 11, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Hanging leaf
Share
Info
Related collections
Outside
23 photos
· Curated by toni matlock
outside
macro
plant
Orange
4 photos
· Curated by Timona Grogan
HD Orange Wallpapers
plant
macro
Herbst
11 photos
· Curated by lisa bauer
herbst
plant
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
petal
blossom
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Yellow Wallpapers
daffodil
lamp
macro
blue skies
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Free pictures