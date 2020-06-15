Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bermix Studio
@bermixstudio
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait of a physician or surgeon who looks proud room
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
doctor
surgeon
adult
aid
assistant
cardiac
care
clinic
confident
looking
mature
operation
portrait
practitioner
uniform
young
caucasian
Creative Commons images
Related collections
TalkingTopTeams
13 photos
· Curated by Mark Swain
talkingtopteam
office
room
MOBI DOT CC
66 photos
· Curated by Saarah Booley
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
outdoor
Barry Blog
30 photos
· Curated by Courtney Scales
outdoor
marine biology
coral reef