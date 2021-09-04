Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Blake Edison
@julieblake
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 5, 2021
NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
garden
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
geranium
plant
blossom
iris
petal
pollen
anemone
photo
photography
Free images
Related collections
Repetitive Nature
116 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
plant
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant