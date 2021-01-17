Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joran Quinten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of the heart of a rose, surrounded by deep red petals
Related tags
Flower Images
Rose Images
petal
HD Red Wallpapers
macro photography.
petals
perfume
passion
close up
macro
macro flower
rose heart
Rose Images
smell
HD Floral Wallpapers
flora
blossom
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Lilou Macé
58 photos
· Curated by Nathalie Florczak
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Flowers/Plants
79 photos
· Curated by Crystal Still
plant
Flower Images
flora
KKC APP App Gallery
70 photos
· Curated by Miguel Jr
calm
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers