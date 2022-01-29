Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shutterbugs_3130
@shutterbugs_3130
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Motorola, Moto G (4)
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nature landscape
sunshine
Flower Images
Rose Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Rose Images
vegetation
petal
geranium
bush
outdoors
sunlight
flare
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
jar
potted plant
pottery
Creative Commons images
Related collections
caffeinated
27 photos · Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup
Blue
361 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Forgotten Places
63 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
forgotten
old
HD Grey Wallpapers