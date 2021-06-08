Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
karen kayser
@lifelady
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
LifeLady Farm
Published
on
June 9, 2021
NIKON D500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lifelady farm
plant
blossom
Flower Images
lily
pollen
pond lily
anther
Public domain images
Related collections
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
Friends
209 photos
· Curated by Monae Harris
friend
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Portrait Mode
361 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor