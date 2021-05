Me and Magno, my german spitz, were in Sesto (Italy) and i taked her on my shoulder beacuse there was snow and she was cold. I was falling in love with the wood house in front of our appartamente and the view was amazing. So i’ve decided to take a photo with Mango and my mantle when i was wathcing at Sesto’s view. In this picture Mango is like my protectress when i was lost into the amazing view of Südtirol ‘s mountains.