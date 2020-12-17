Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Experimental
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
mountain range
ice
weather
wilderness
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
land
azure sky
Cloud Pictures & Images
cumulus
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Free Germany pictures
1,296 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
plant
blossom
Flower Images
landscape
3,433 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
infrared pictures
1,132 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
infrared
outdoor
germany