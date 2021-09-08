Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amr Taha™
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
cream
creme
icing
Cake Images
pastry
Donut Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
sky
157 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
outdoor
Botanicals
421 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant