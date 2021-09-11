Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Azzedine Rouichi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jelmoli, Seidengasse, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Swiss cheese (naturli-ag)
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jelmoli
seidengasse
zürich
schweiz
rouichi
cheese
swiss cheese
say cheese
alps
switzerland
azzedine rouichi
sweets
confectionery
Food Images & Pictures
bread
shop
Free images
Related collections
colors
168 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Superior Interior
57 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room
Faces
133 photos · Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait