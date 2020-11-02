Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mike Prince
@mjpringles
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
duck
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
anseriformes
beak
Free images
Related collections
Animals
44 photos
· Curated by Deb Bennetto
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
Birds
27 photos
· Curated by Mike Prince
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
ducks
114 photos
· Curated by Maartje Fleetwood
duck
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images