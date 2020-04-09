Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Udayaditya Barua
@nookscribe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sanctuary of Truth, Pattaya-Naklua, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri, Thailand
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The beautiful structure of the sanctuary of truth
Related tags
thailand
sanctuary of truth
pattaya-naklua
pattaya city
bang lamung district
chon buri
architecture
asia
sculpture
Tourism Pictures
pagoda
building
worship
temple
shrine
human
People Images & Pictures
tower
steeple
spire
Free stock photos
Related collections
Bathroom
6 photos
· Curated by Shayla Milbrodt
bathroom
thailand
human
Thailandia
315 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
thailandium
thailand
sea
seeds
237 photos
· Curated by Christopher Thorne
seed
HD Art Wallpapers
painting