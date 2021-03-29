Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lingchor
@lingchor
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 29, 2021
X-A5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
succulent
Related tags
plant
succulents
doll
jar
vase
potted plant
pottery
figurine
HD Art Wallpapers
porcelain
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Wanderlust
145 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images