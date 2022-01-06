Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gift Habeshaw
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
addis ababa
ethiopia
church
addis abeba
spiritual
Brown Backgrounds
reading
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Tiny Humans
58 photos · Curated by Danae Sunderman
human
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos · Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images