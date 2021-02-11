Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joel Drzycimski
@angrytortilla
Download free
Share
Info
Cedar Rapids, IA, USA
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
some of my guitars in their stand.
Related collections
Simpsons guitars
5 photos
· Curated by Simon Logan
guitar
electric guitar
human
Newsletter
18 photos
· Curated by Anna Seidel
newsletter
human
Music Images & Pictures
Rockland
7 photos
· Curated by Anna Seidel
rockland
Music Images & Pictures
human
Related tags
musical instrument
guitar
electric guitar
leisure activities
cedar rapids
ia
usa
bass guitar
guitars
natural light
studio
fender
epiphone
Rock music
music studio
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures