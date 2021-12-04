Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Don Stouder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
DJI, FC3170
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
furniture
indoors
interior design
housing
building
home decor
living room
room
porch
couch
table
quilt
rug
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #146: Fujifeed
6 photos · Curated by Fujifeed
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Sports Images
The Inner Dimension
117 photos · Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers
Faces
133 photos · Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait