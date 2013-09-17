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Kenneth Thewissen
kenneththewissen
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lush grass field photo during golden hour
Evening in a pasture
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 17, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
animals
sunrise
clouds
trees
grass
farm
field
fog
golden hour
outdoors
dawn
cows
mist
orange sky
grazing
background
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