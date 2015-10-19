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lumber in body of water
Old pier poles
A map marker
Zoutelande, Niederlande
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
building
sea
black
bird
outdoor
grey
birds
waves
horizon
view
structure
seagull
seaside
ocean view
poles
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