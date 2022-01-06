Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pauline Dewinter
@webplume
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Colorful
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
ivy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Mountain Majesty
1,181 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fruitage
129 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
fruitage
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Work from Anywhere
167 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business