Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leonie Richi
@lonipix
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
lovely butterfly 🦋
Related tags
nuremberg
germany
Butterfly Images
photography
details
Flower Images
naturephotography
canonphotography
garden
lavender
natural
outdoor
greenearth
enjoy
insects
detailedphotography
summervibes
summerphotography
freedom
closeup
Public domain images
Related collections
yellow
209 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Fog
37 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Computer
157 photos
· Curated by Valeriiya Ruban
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
electronic