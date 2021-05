Not so far from the umbrella village San Kamphaeng, is a temple, Wat Phranon Mee Pukha, devoted to the monk who lead the building of Wat Phra That Doi Suthep. Doi Suthep itself is actually over 40 km away from this temple. Wat Phranon Mee Pukha is renowed for the celebration of the umbrella manufacturing in San Kamphaeng and is arguably one of the most colorful temples in Thailand.