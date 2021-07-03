Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
vk22 Z
@vk22
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
中国浙江省杭州
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
中国浙江省杭州
the west lake
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
petal
lily
pond lily
Public domain images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Office Life
41 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Data Communication
21 photos
· Curated by Jon Schwabish
Website Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images