Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fawwaz Ali
@fwwzali
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pamekasan, Kabupaten Pamekasan, Jawa Timur, Indonesia
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Butterfly on her hand.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indonesia
pamekasan
kabupaten pamekasan
jawa timur
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
photo
madura
wonderful indonesia
People Images & Pictures
human
insect
invertebrate
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos · Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
World Book Day
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fog
153 photos · Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor