man in black jacket holding black and red rifle
Carson City, NV, USA
There Are Heroes Among Us. This is Danny Francisco, a 96-year-old WWII veteran who flew 50 successful missions over Europe as a tail-gunner in a B-17 warplane. He recently had the chance to jump back in the same plane he fought at 18 years old in 1945. Stories like his need to be told as veterans like him are the reason the world is free today. He is a hero that lives among us, and there are plenty more in this great country. Let's not lose sight of how wonderful America is and what it has always stood for.

