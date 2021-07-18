Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
wene
@wenefotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Alpstein, Urnäsch, Schweiz
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Äscher a famous restaurant at Alpstein Switzerland
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
schweiz
outdoors
Nature Images
building
boardwalk
bridge
slope
path
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #164: Brevitē
7 photos · Curated by Brevitē
Travel Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #30: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos · Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers