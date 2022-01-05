Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yurii Stupen
@yurii_stupen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tattoo Images & Pictures
fender telecaster
Tattoo Images & Pictures
tattooed
tattooed man
oldschool
guitar
fender
telecaster
rock
guitarist
frets
fretboard
microphone recording
a skull
Skull Images & Pictures
rock music
rock and roll
new school
old school tattoo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Humanity
147 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Beauty + Make Up
206 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Glow
411 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor