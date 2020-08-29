Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hans Ripa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
garten
grün
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
lupin
blossom
Flower Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Vintage
207 photos
· Curated by Lune de Papier
Vintage Backgrounds
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Road Trip #1: From Bavaria to Venice
65 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
road
bavarium
Cloud Pictures & Images
GOING PLACES
842 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images