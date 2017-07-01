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Craig Whitehead
sixstreetunder
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low-light photo of water drops
Water falling from roof
A map marker
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
rain
grey
market
blur
england
bokeh
english
moody
cambridge
drop
fujifilm
detail
british
summertime
awning
united kingdom
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