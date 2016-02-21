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Jon Tyson
jontyson
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low angle view of building under sky
flatiron window shadow
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6 Plus
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
new york
new york city
window
shadow
windows
skyscraper
nyc
town
bricks
tall
flatiron building
flat iron
flat iron building
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