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Scott Webb
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low-angle photography of white high-rise building during daytime
Toronto city hall from below
A map marker
Toronto City Hall, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
sun
grey
urban
concrete
futuristic
skyline
skyscraper
modern
structure
flare
arquitecture
canada
toronto
toronto city hall
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