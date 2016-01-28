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Ryan Lindsay
rs_lindsay
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low-angle photography of white concrete high-rise building
Old Building San Francisco
A map marker
San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
white
grey
window
california
skyline
windows
contrast
traditional
perfection
san francisco
united states
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