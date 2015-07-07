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Joski Byrne
mrs_joskimo
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low-angle photography of white concrete cathedral
Ornamented church
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
blue
architecture
clouds
church
white
cross
blue sky
worship
god
cross wallpaper
pray
religion
tower
spirituality
church tower
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