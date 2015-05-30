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Mihail Ribkin
mihail_ribkin
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low-angle photography of three high-rise buildings
skyscraper windows with sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 30, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
grey
window
buildings
urban
skyscraper
geometry
tall
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