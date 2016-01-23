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Michael Seh
michaelseh
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low angle photography of storey house
Tiled terrace exterior
A map marker
The Getty, Los Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
white
grey
urban
museum
modern
curve
los angeles
united states
the getty
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