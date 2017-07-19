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Julian Klumpers
julianklumpers
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low angle photography of Space Needle during daytime
One of my favorite photos
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
building
architecture
grey
urban
cityscape
culture
seattle
tourism
skyscraper
structure
tower
landmark
space needle
seattle space needle
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