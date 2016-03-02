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Patrick Tomasso
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Architecture
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low-angle photography of skyscraper
Montreal Buildings
A map marker
Montreal, Canada
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Published on
March 2, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
grey
window
buildings
glass
urban
fog
cityscape
stone
windows
skyscraper
cloudy
foggy
looking up
three
symmetry
smog
haze
center
HDR images
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