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Denys Nevozhai
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Architecture
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low-angle photography of Jin Mao Tower
Skyscraper atrium
A map marker
Jin Mao Da Sha, Shanghai, China
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Published on
June 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
china
grey
interior
shanghai
skyscraper
perspective
atrium
look down
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