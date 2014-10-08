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Kaleb Nimz
kalebnimz
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low angle photography of inside building
Long skylight in dark room
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 8, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
building
architecture
light
grey
interior
window
glass
shadow
sunlight
windows
roof
structure
looking up
ceiling
daylight
skylight
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