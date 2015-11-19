Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Kimberly Heinzelmann
doublekk15
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Architecture
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
low angle photography of high-rise buildings
Round buildings
A map marker
Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
grey
buildings
chicago
office building
skyscraper
chicago wallpaper
tower
looking up
marina
facade
exterior
skycrapers
skycraper
building complex
honeycombs
united states
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20