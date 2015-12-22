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Alfonso Cenname
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low angle photography of high-rise building
White plates on a facade
A map marker
Milano, Italia
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
technology
business
building
architecture
pattern
design
grey
window
milan
modern
geometric
tile
tower
symmetry
expo
tall
milano
italia
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