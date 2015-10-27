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Joseph Young
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low angle photography of green leafed trees
Pines reaching for the sky
A map marker
Big Cottonwood Canyon, Cottonwood Heights, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sun
light
trees
camping
sunlight
golden hour
young
camp
foliage
flare
evergreen
beam
joseph
flares
land
plant
outdoors
united states
flora
4K images
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