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Ian Baldwin
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low-angle photography of green leaf tree
snow on trees
A map marker
Vandalia, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 11, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T1i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
winter
snow
grey
cold
pine
branch
looking up
snowy
evergreen
pinecone
fir
pinetree
christmas pine
united states
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