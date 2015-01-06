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Kelley Bozarth
kelleybdeal
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low-angle photography of green coconut trees under white sky during daytime
Palm trees wind
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
green
sun
clouds
plant
palm tree
sunshine
wind
palm trees
warm
palms
treetops
tropical trees
food
grass
vegetable
wheat
grain
produce
Free pictures
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