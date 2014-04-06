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Liam Andrew
liamandrewcura
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low angle photography of gray concrete high rise building
Abandoned building
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 6, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
green
architecture
light
plants
buildings
urban
sunlight
skyscraper
old
perspective
balcony
vines
apartments
plans
overgrown city
abandoned
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