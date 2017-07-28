Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Tomas Vyšniauskas
freedomigniter
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
low angle photography of ferris wheel under blue sky during daytime
Lookin Up
A map marker
Melbourne, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sign
walk
ferris wheel
street lamp
street sign
speed limit
speed bump
australia
melbourne
machine
amusement park
wheel
spoke
leisure activities
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20